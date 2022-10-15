Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.17.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Down 0.4 %

EGLE traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 207,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,755. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a market cap of $677.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.81. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $162.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.79%. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

