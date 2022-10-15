Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DEA. Compass Point dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.58. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

