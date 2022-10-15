Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 9,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $380,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.6% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $3.79 on Friday, reaching $134.31. 1,863,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

