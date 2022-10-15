Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Down 61.9% in September

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the September 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 255,870 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.65. 89,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,857. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.05.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

