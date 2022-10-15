ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.04, with a volume of 39012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.48.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.09.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$67,166,953.63. Also, Senior Officer James Barry bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$499,862.61. Insiders have acquired a total of 330,391 shares of company stock worth $1,812,935 in the last 90 days.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Articles

