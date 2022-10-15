Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $136.93 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 8,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.3% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 15.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 46,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 36,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.