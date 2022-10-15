Edify Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Trading Up 0.2%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU – Get Rating) was up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 1,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Edify Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edify Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Edify Acquisition by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

