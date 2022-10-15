Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Boosted by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 85,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 517,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62,183 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE EW opened at $82.42 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.