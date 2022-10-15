Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EW traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,415. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

