Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Eiffage Stock Performance

Shares of EFGSY stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576. Eiffage has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFGSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eiffage from €142.00 ($144.90) to €136.00 ($138.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eiffage from €129.00 ($131.63) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Featured Stories

