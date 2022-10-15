Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Eiffage Price Performance

Shares of EFGSY stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576. Eiffage has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eiffage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Eiffage from €129.00 ($131.63) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eiffage from €142.00 ($144.90) to €136.00 ($138.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.