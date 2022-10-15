Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Down to $6.30

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $5.92. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 29,584 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. The business had revenue of $213.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,367,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 351,189 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,555,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,177,000 after buying an additional 5,309,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,421,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,816,000 after buying an additional 2,192,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,984,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,085,000 after buying an additional 139,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.