Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Achieves $49.17 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $49.17 million and approximately $25,544.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001291 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00018947 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,930,679,515 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

