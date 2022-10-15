Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) PT Lowered to $24.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESIGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ESI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1,473.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

