Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ELV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink raised Elevance Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Elevance Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $563.38.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $470.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $478.75 and its 200 day moving average is $485.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Elevance Health has a one year low of $387.30 and a one year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Articles

