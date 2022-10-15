Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Up 76.5% in September

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the September 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Elevation Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV remained flat at $1.09 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,159. Elevation Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $3,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 917.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 968.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135,863 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 332.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ELEV. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elevation Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.