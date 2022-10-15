Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Up 76.5% in September

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the September 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Elevation Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV remained flat at $1.09 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,159. Elevation Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on ELEV. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elevation Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Elevation Oncology Company Profile
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevation Oncology (ELEV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.