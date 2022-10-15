Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MasTec by 21.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 565,274 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 1.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,086,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,188,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 14.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 233,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.30. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

