Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pool by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pool by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of POOL opened at $307.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $300.00 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

