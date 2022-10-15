Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 176 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SBNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point cut their price target on Signature Bank to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Signature Bank Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of SBNY opened at $145.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.28. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $141.30 and a 52 week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

