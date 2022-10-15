Emerald Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,070,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,191 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,254,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,301,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average is $71.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

