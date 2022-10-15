Emerald Advisors LLC Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average is $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

