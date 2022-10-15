Emerald Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Emerald Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.37 and a twelve month high of $96.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.03.

