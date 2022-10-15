Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases 4,279 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $35.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $52.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

