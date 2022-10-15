Emerald Advisors LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Emerald Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.74.

NYSE:MCD opened at $243.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.97. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

