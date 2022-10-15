Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 6,940 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Emerald Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,742,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average is $110.08. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.83 and a 52-week high of $110.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

