Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys New Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.50. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $89.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $127,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,577,831.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,070. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

