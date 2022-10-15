Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after buying an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Match Group by 327.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,766,000 after buying an additional 2,561,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $324,212,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Match Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,334,000 after buying an additional 1,373,331 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,383,000 after buying an additional 920,154 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Match Group Trading Down 6.7 %

Match Group stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 129.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

