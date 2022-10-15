Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 514 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $83.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.88. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.35. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

