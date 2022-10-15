Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 88 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,884,200. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.48.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $256.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.06. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.78 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

