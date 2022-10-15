Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.