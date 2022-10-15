Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the September 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE EDR traded up 0.19 on Friday, reaching 20.44. 1,308,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,185. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of 22.68.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.24 by 0.08. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of 1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 31.45.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total value of 458,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 144,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total transaction of 1,442,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,186,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total transaction of 458,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 144,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,909 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

