Endurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:EDNCU) Shares Up 0.3%

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. 802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
Endurance Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endurance Acquisition
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
Endurance Acquisition Company Profile
Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endurance Acquisition (EDNCU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.