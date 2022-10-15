Endurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:EDNCU) Shares Up 0.3%

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. 802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Endurance Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endurance Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Endurance Acquisition Company Profile

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

