Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the September 15th total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 498.2 days.

EGHSF stock remained flat at $20.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 958. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74.

EGHSF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enghouse Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

