Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Enovis to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. Enovis has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $164.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.05.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Enovis had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Enovis’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $195,898.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,827,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,567,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

