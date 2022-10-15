Entain (LON:ENT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,050 ($24.77) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,871 ($22.61) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,171.43 ($26.24).

Shares of LON ENT traded up GBX 15 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,148 ($13.87). 1,740,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,586. The stock has a market cap of £6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,188.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,218.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,314.40. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,211 ($26.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

