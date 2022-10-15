EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Trading 14.5% Higher

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) traded up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90. 153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Separately, Citigroup lowered EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

