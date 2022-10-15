Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $800.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $950.00 to $800.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $766.56.

Equinix Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $505.39 on Tuesday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $628.16 and a 200-day moving average of $665.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

