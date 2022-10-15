Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Lowered to $635.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $750.00 to $635.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $766.56.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $505.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $628.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $665.38. Equinix has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.