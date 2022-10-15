Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

EQC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.16. 2,031,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.4% during the first quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 113,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.