Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock to $75.00. The stock traded as low as $60.74 and last traded at $61.25, with a volume of 16315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.99.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

