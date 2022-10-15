Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 128.8% in September

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 128.8% from the September 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EBKDY traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,247. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.33. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($38.78) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

