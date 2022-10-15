Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $297.69.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.62. 505,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $218.83 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.74.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 65.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.