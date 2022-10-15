Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.37 and last traded at $59.37. Approximately 1,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 131,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.80 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 129.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

