European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Down 4.1%

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.83. 14,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 446,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. European Wax Center had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in European Wax Center by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,749,000 after purchasing an additional 638,615 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 473.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 500,325 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 61.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,014,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 384,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 43.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 329,614 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,933,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,167,000 after buying an additional 249,649 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.