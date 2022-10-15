Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

EVBN stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.79 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.