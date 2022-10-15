Evercore ISI Increases DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Price Target to $75.00

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DICE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.
DICE Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $45.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
