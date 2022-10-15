Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Up 164.2% in September

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 164.2% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 214.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

EVTZF stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 210. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

