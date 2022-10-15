Evmos Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $473.49 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. Evmos has a total market cap of $473.49 million and $3.02 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00008276 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

