Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVH. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.40.

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. 1,406,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,646. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -97.19 and a beta of 1.71.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $319.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $501,151.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $501,151.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 135,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,269 shares of company stock worth $3,238,910. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 117,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

