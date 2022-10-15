Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EVKIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €36.00 ($36.73) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €23.00 ($23.47) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Evonik Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of EVKIF opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

